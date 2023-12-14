Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

FLNT opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.41. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Fluent had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,834,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,042.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 232,500 shares of company stock worth $113,650 in the last three months. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

