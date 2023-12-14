Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ford Motor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 204,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,242,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 157,703 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

