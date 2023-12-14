Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $79.98 and last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 162137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.12.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,916 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 622,253 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

