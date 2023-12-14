Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 121,691 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 6,021.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,691 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $17,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 140.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 179.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 200,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $173.16. 3,388,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $173.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.70.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

