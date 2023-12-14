Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 13,558 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. The stock had a trading volume of 38,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

