Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,072 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after acquiring an additional 551,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.23. 182,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

