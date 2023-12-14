Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 55,392 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

IAU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.60. 1,540,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,253,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

