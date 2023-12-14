Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,026,907 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,026,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,990,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July comprises about 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 17.86% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $204,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

Shares of BATS UJUL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.01. 24,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

