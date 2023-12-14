Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 207,051 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 207,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 48.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:BJUL traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,561 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

