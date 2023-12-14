Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1,275.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,321,000 after buying an additional 56,124 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $372.67. 1,604,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,271. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $373.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.