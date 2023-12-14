Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,758 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $43,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

BATS EFG traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,669 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

