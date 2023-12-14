Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $8,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGLT stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 583,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

