Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,290 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $41,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $188.95. 2,795,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,329,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $165.10 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

