Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,866 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.85. 1,408,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,032. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.98. The company has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.