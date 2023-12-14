Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 372,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,560,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.82. 91,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.