Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 140,542 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,621,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,948,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.08. 150,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $173.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.