Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 357,846 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 823,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,576. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

