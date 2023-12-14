Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,729,067,000 after acquiring an additional 634,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after acquiring an additional 190,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.28. 373,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,913. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

