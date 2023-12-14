Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,816 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,132. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $20.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.