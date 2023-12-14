Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 896,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

