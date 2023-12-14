Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.61.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,844. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $252.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

