Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,588 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.89. 1,707,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,111,204. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

