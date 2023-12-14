Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 2,079,438 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.