Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.60 Million Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,811 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $17,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 2,079,438 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.