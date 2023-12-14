Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,290. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $309.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

