Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,114 shares during the period. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF makes up about 0.8% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 46.34% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF worth $26,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 3,762.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,599,000.

Get Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF alerts:

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.94. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,839. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.