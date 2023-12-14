Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.61. The company had a trading volume of 198,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,634. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.83 and a 200 day moving average of $209.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

