Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 6.57% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $126,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 409.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

VFMV traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.02. 1,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $91.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.4191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

