Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 89.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,882 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

