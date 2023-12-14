Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after buying an additional 1,181,700 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,492,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 901,826 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 672.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 766,995 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.03. 8,192,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,106,955. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
