Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 516,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 514,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

