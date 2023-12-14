Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $77.34 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $77,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,429. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

