Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.48 Million Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,091 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 200,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

