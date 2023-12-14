Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,573 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 98,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after buying an additional 64,173 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,007.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 131,799 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 145,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $59.93. 14,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,958. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

