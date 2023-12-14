Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $7.40 Million in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,404,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.99. 251,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,574. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.62 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

