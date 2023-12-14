Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 18,034 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,034 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.26. 137,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,080. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

