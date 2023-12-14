Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 43,403 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 592.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,403 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.60. 462,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

