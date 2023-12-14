Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 55,485 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after buying an additional 2,491,924 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after buying an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,766,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $734,641,000 after buying an additional 830,412 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after buying an additional 652,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,595. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.11. The firm has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

