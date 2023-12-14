Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 695 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.67. 1,003,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.92. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

