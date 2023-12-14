Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 98,180 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,180 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $145,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 1,545,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,018,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $16.70.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

