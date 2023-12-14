Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NASDAQ:CLSC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,095 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 56.12% of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF worth $18,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLSC. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 238,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 169,290 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45,651 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CLSC traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 8,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,526. Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

