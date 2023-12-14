Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 447.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 89.9% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.74. 273,927 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.81.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

