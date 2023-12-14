Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 113,317 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,317 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.04. 155,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,577. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

