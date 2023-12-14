Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 166,340 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,340 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $83,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 256,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,118. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

