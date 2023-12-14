Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,378 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,378 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $9,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 376,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,195. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.27.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

