Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,323 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,323 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.63. 2,612,280 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

