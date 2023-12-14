Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178,719 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 625,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,685,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 510,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108,277 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 148,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.30. 9,059,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,323,424. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.10.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

