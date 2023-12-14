Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Bought by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. owned about 0.12% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,963,000.

Shares of DIVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,298. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $436.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

