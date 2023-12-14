Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) & Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Critical Comparison

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Street Properties -35.87% -7.26% -4.54% Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 99.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Street Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Franklin Street Properties and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 249.06%. Given Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Street Properties and Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Street Properties $165.62 million 1.58 $1.09 million ($0.53) -4.77 Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $2.06 3.49

Franklin Street Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

