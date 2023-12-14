Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $86.06

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.06 and last traded at $85.30, with a volume of 24025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.85.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,415,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,098,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,482 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,015,000 after acquiring an additional 775,499 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,691,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

