Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.00

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.36), with a volume of 4929064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.20 ($1.48).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDEV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontier Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.13) price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 210 ($2.64) to GBX 170 ($2.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.51) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £45.02 million, a P/E ratio of -214.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.23.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

